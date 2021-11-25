Antim Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Face-Off Set The Cash Registers Ringing?

After a long wait, Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be releasing in cinema halls on Friday (November 26, 2021). The action flick which is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern has Khan and Sharma pitted opposite each other.

While Bhaijaan fans can't keep their calm to watch their favourite star on the big screen after a long time, it would be interesting to watch if they will give a thumbs up to Khan's departure from his usual 'larger than life' image in this film and minus any heroine opposite him. According to the actor, his role in film steers towards a little towards the realistic zone.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Waluscha De Sousa: Salman Khan Encourages New Talent; He Is A Personification Of Strength

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the opening for Antim might be higher or lower depending on the spot booking and excitement among the on-ground fans of Salman, who don't have a presence on social media. Since the makers have made sure that Salman is the face of the promotional campaigns, the film is expected to rake in an respectable opening and will depend on word of mouth.

If one goes by the early trends, Antim is expected to collect anywhere between Rs 8 to 10 crore on its opening day.

Mahesh Manjrekar Was Worried About Marketing Antim; 'But Salman Khan Believed In The Film'

In a recent interaction with the media, Salman had talked about how the trade needs to alter their expectations post the two lockdowns. He had said, "What used to be the opening (for his films) expect 50 or even 60% less of that. The trade and everybody will have to temper their expectations. Things have changed a lot and we have to set new benchmarks. What was considered a normal opening for any kind of film, take half of that now. But, if people start coming (to theatres) then we could also expect things to gradually pick up."

Besides Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Antim also stars Mahima Makwana in a pivotal role.