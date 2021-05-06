Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Might Get Postponed Again?

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was all set to hit the theatres as well as the OTT platform on May 13, 2021. The makers have been teasing the fans with some foot-tapping songs from the same. However, the latest development surrounding the film may prove to be sad news for all the die-hard fans of the superstar. The development suggests that the release of the movie might get postponed yet again.

A source revealed to BollywoodLife about the same and stated the main reason behind this to be the current frightening condition of the country due to the COVID-19 second wave. The source said that the overall mood of the nation is pensive and sombre right now and that people might not be very much keen to watch a mass-entertainer film like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai even within the comforts of their home. Apart from that, the single screen owners along with the exhibitors who had been banking on a film like Radhe once the situation normalized are also apparently upset with the megastar.

They had expected Salman to put a hold on Radhe's release till the situation normalized again like the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and the Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The source added that people also lauded the Indian Premier League being cancelled recently amidst the situation in the country which might have fuelled this decision of the makers. Furthermore, it said that there have also been angry sentiments regarding the film and the entire film fraternity in general since last year.

The source concluded by stating that it will not be a huge surprise if the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai share an official statement of the film's release being postponed. For the unversed, the movie was slated to get an Eid release last year but it had been postponed because of the COVID-19 first wave in the country. Talking about the movie, it is helmed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The makers recently released the title track of the movie.