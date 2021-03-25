Salman Khan Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At Mumbai Hospital; Tweets About Taking The Shot

Salman Khan is the latest actor to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor confirmed the news on Wednesday evening to his fans on Twitter. He tweeted, "Took my first dose of vaccine today...."

Earlier during the day, Salman was stopped entering Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital by the paparazzi. The Bigg Boss 14 host had his face covered with a mask and was accompanied by his entourage. He did not stop for the media and maintained a reasonable distance as he made his way into the building whilst the staff present at the venue tried to control the crowd.

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

For the unversed, many stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna and Dharmendra have got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the professional end, Salman recently up the 14th season of Bigg Boss in February. The actor is gearing up for the release of his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff and is all set to hit the screens this year on Eid.

Salman will also begin work on the third film of his hit Tiger franchise very soon. The highly-anticipated action entertainer will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma this time and will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

