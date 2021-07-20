Salman Khan Trolls Back Netizen Who Demanded His Money Back After Watching The Superstar's Movie

It seems superstar Salman Khan knows how to deal with trolls with a pinch of salt. When the Karan Arjun actor graced Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch, he spilled the beans about his views on social media and revealed that he is least bothered about the likes and comments on his posts, hence, he never checks after posting anything on social media.

In the same conversation, when Arbaaz read out a comment in which a netizen claims that Salman got 'well-settled' by taking their money and demanded it back. On this Salman replied, "Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn't steal any money, I must have stolen hearts)."

Ahem! Ahem! The netizen wouldn't have expected such sassy reply from Bhaijaan.

When Arbaaz read out another person's comment who claimed that Salman is a pro at 'dikhawa wala acting', Salman reacted to it sarcastically and said, "Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage)."

Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot For A Cameo In Salman Khan's Tiger 3?

During the same conversation, Salman warned faceless trolls that they think they won't be traced by anyone, but the cyber crime team can track them in a 'second'.

The Sultan actor also said that no matter how good an actor is, they cannot hide their true personality forever.

Arbaaz Khan Pulls Salman Khan's Leg; Says He Is Likely To Give Worst Relationship Advice

Speaking about often being embroiled into controversies, Salman said that he gets stuck with them even if he does nothing, and ultimately his family has to suffer.

"People make so much ado of that 'no comment' and say that he does not want to speak even though others are willing to talk about it," said Salman.