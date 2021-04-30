    For Quick Alerts
      Sara Ali Khan Panics As Fan Pulls Down His Mask While Taking Selfie With Her; Video Goes Viral

      Sara Ali Khan recently panicked at the Mumbai airport, when she met a fan. The actress was seen coming out of the airport in the parking area, where a fan bumped into her and asked for a selfie. Being always courteous with everyone, Sara allowed him to take a selfie, however, the fan did something which left the Love Aaj Kal actress shocked.

      Sara Ali Khan Panics As Fan Pulls Down His Mask While Taking Selfie With Her; Video Goes Viral

      The video is going viral on social media, in which one can see, Sara Ali Khan coming out of the airport and greeting paparazzi with a smile. Later, when a fan asked her for a selfie, she agreed. However, the man pulled down his mask, which left Sara angry. She schooled him and said, "Yeh Kya Kar Rahe Ho? (What are you doing?)."

      Later, the actress got disappointed with his gesture and refused to pose for a selfie with him. After that, Sara waved to the paps and entered her car. We must say, Sara Ali Khan is taking care of herself and making sure to follow protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress has also been seen spreading awareness amongst the masses about social distancing.

      After all, the second wave of COVID-19 has started affecting showbiz. Maharashtra government has already imposed a lockdown, due to which shootings of films, TV shows and ads are banned in the state. Hence, several makers have shifted their shooting locations outside the state.

      Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, the actress will next be seen in Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021. Apart from that, she will also be a part of Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar.

      Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 15:43 [IST]
      X