Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Criticism On Her Pairing With Akshay Kumar In Atrangi Re; 'I Think Curiosity Sells'

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re in which she is sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While director Aanand L Rai has managed to pull off a casting coup with this film, the glaring age gap between Akshay and Sara has also become a talking point.

A section of people found this pairing odd considering Akshay has worked with Sara's actor-father Saif Ali Khan in the past. In a recent interview with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, the Love Aaj Kal actress was asked to react to the criticism on her pairing with Akshay.

Sara replied, "Mujhe bohot zyada achcha laga (I felt very good) because ultimately, I think curiosity sells. Aur agar film dekh ke aapko laga ki yaar yeh kya hai, toh hum jeet gaye (And if you watch our film and think 'what is this', then it is a win for us)."

She continued, "Kyunki iska jawaab na main dungi, na Akshay sir denge, na Aanand sir denge. Iska jawaab aapko 24th December ko hi milega. Lekin main itna kahungi ki jitni atrangi yeh trio aapko face value par lagti hai, utni hi sateek aapko lagegi agar humne sahi kaam kiya (Because neither I, nor Akshay sir, nor Aanand sir will answer this. You will get the answer to your question on December 24, when the film releases. But I will say one thing, as much as you find the three of us weird right now, at face value, you will find us that much appropriate if we have done a good job)."

Earlier in a chat with a leading tabloid, Aanand L Rai had also justified his casting and said, "Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it's his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter."

Atrangi Re revolves around Rinku (Sara) and her relationship with Vishu (Dhanush), whom she is forcibly married to, and her lover Sajjad (Akshay). The movie is slated to release on December 24, 2021.