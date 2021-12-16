Sara Ali Khan Reveals What Went Wrong With Love Aaj Kal And Coolie No 1

After making an impressive debut in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan struck gold with Ranveer Singh's entertainer Simmba which was huge commercial blockbuster. However, her next two releases, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kaj and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 failed to meet the expectations of the audience.

Sara in her recent interview with a leading tabloid opened up on the failure of both these movies. On being asked what went wrong with Love Aaj Kal, Sara told ETimes, "I don't know what went wrong. If the audiences didn't like it, there was a problem. But I loved working with Imtiaz Ali sir, we both worked very honestly. Hmmm... maybe people didn't relate to my character, maybe they didn't feel for her. I had fun. It's time to unlearn. Maybe people found my pitch too loud. Now going forward I don't want to give any shot wherein I am not 100 per cent convinced about it."

On being asked why Coolie No 1 failed to strike a chord with the audience, the actress explained, "With a film like 'Coolie No.1', the audience was very different. It was quite a shift for me in terms of the audience I thought the film was being made for."

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re in which she is seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

When asked if her character in Atrangi Re is loud, Sara defended herself by saying, 'I don't agree. 'Being loud' is very subjective. It should just be that any emotion or expression should be justified. That you'll see in 'Atrangi Re'. If I am loud anywhere, it's for a reason. It is the director's duty to control me; that's what Aanandji did, he asked me to play on the front foot."

Further, the actress admitted that she has become conscious of her image and added, "It's important to be appropriate in an appropriate scenario. A lot of times I have said something as a joke but it has backfired and got misconstrued. This is the same girl who has got degrees from Belgium. If I am going to be asked questions beyond myself, I am going to be cautious of the nuances associated with it. I am a little wary now, but I am not going to be dishonest. It is not that I'm being dishonest if I am being respectful."

Atrangi Re is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.