Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Ideal Partner: Will Get Married To Someone Who Can Live With My Mom

Sara Ali Khan recently talked about her upcoming film Atrangi Re and her character Rinku who is known to cause all sorts of trouble. The actress also opened up about her personal life and the kind of partner she is looking for. Sara revealed that her ideal partner will be someone who will move in with her and her mom Amrita Singh.

While talking to ETimes, Sara said that she feels wise beyond her years because of "the experiences that I had growing up. I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Perhaps they helped me grow up a little faster." She also added that it has changed the way she looks at relationships, Sara added, "I think it was about living with my mom. Living with a single mother in today's day and age makes you a little tougher and harder than you need to be. You don't live in a La La Land for too long then. You see the world for what it is."

Talking about not wanting to do something on her own, Sara confessed that she is nothing like her character in Atrangi Re who runs away a couple of times in the film. She added that her mom (Amrita) is the biggest part of her life. She added, "I'll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom. I'm never going to leave her. Jokes apart, my mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life. She is the sound of reason, so, no, I'm never running away."

Notably, Sara described her character Rinku as atrangi. Talking about a dialogue from the trailer, she added "The fact that Rinku can actually say the line, 'Ek baar, ek ladki ko agar dono mil jayenge toh?' The fact that she can mean that and say that in today's day and age is totally atrangi."

Atrangi Re, directed by filmmaker Anand L Rai also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead alongside Sara Ali Khan. The makers recently released the trailer and confirmed the digital release on December 24.