Shahid Kapoor To Essay The Role Of A Paratrooper In His Upcoming Film Bull, Bhushan Kumar To Produce The Movie

This latest development surrounding actor Shahid Kapoor's latest project will inevitably come as happy news for his fans. The actor is all set to play a paratrooper in his upcoming film Bull. The movie will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and will be penned by Parveez Sheikh and Aseem Arora. It will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. The shooting for the same will begin in 2022.

The makers shared the announcement on their social media handle. They wrote, "Inspired by real events, we're honoured to bring to you the valiant story of India's paratroopers on the battlefield Military helmet #Bull is an action-packed entertainer. Principal photography begins 2022." Take a look.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement about the project and said, "Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour."

While producer Garima Mehta revealed that the movie will be an ode to the Indian army officers. She stated, "It's an honour to be able to tell a story that celebrates soldiers. The theme of this film will resonate with viewers across India. I'm delighted that T-Series and Bhushanji have decided to step aboard this journey with us."

Bhushan Kumar expressed his excitement to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor again after the blockbuster film Kabir Singh. The producer said in his statement, "We're all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I'm elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema."

Producer Amar Butala hinted that Shahid Kapoor will be seen in an exciting look in the movie. He said, "We dedicate this film to men in uniforms and our soldiers who brave through unimaginable turmoil to guard this great nation's sovereignty. Shahid will be seen in an exciting avatar. This is also our first association with T- Series and I look forward to it."

This will surely be delightful news for the Jab We Met actor's fans. Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the movie Jersey. He will also be making his debut in the digital space with the web series helmed by Raj & DK.