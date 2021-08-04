Sidharth Malhotra Recalls Receiving A Pillow With Strands Of Hair; Fans' Letter Read 'Please Use This Pillow'

Sidharth Malhotra who is gearing up for the release of Shershaah is currently busy promoting the film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. During a media interaction, the actor revealed one of his crazy experiences with fans and also answered 'most googled questions about himself.

Describing his 'craziest fan' experience, the actor said, "A couple of years ago, in my initial years, maybe 3-5 years ago, I was gifted a big box from a fan, which had a nice pillow inside. And there was a card which read, 'this is the pillow that I sleep on every night'."

"And just to prove that there were also strands of hair on it. 'Please use this pillow, it'll be like we're sleeping on the same bed'," he added.

This is not the first time he has shared intense fan encounters. Back in 2013, the actor revealed that a fan also got a star registered on his name. He had said, "It's a very sweet thing to do. She got the star named after me and also sent me the certificate. In fact, the certificate has the star's coordinates too, so if I ever want to see the star, I can take out a telescope and do it."

On the work front, the trailer of Shershaah has fans impressed. Some even believe the film will lead to a turning point in the actor's career. The film is Sidharth's first onscreen collaboration with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Their chemistry in the trailer also has fans excited for the film's release.

Shershaah was originally slated for a 2020 theatrical release but had to be pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will now release on Amazon Prime Video ahead of the Independence Day weekend.