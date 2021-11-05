Sooryavanshi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In Theatre Print

As sad as it might sound, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi full movie has been leaked online by several notorious sites, on the very first day of its release and the worst part is that the movie has been leaked in good print. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances.

While the buzz of the film has been good from the past few days, it is to be seen if the online leak affects the box office collection of the film.

Meanwhile, here's what critics said about the film...

Taran Adarsh "#OneWordReview... #Sooryavanshi: FANTASTIC. Rating: ****½ First #Singham. Then #Simmba. Now #Sooryavanshi... #RohitShetty gets it right yet again... Stars, scale, action, entertainment, #Sooryavanshi has it all... SURE-SHOT SMASH HIT. #SooryavanshiReview" Sumit Kadel "Sooryavanshi **** BLOCKBUSTER IS STAMPED ALL OVER IT, rides on water tight script, accelerated screenplay & FANTASTIC performance by @akshaykumar. Last 30 mins where @RanveerOfficial & @ajaydevgn comes in are TOTAL RIOT. It's one of #RohitShetty best film." Rohit Jaiswal "Review - #Sooryavanshi Rating - 3*/5 "Entertaining & enjoyable Film" Sooryavanshi is a good time pass film with Dhamaal action, good comedy & maximum star value... Perfect Diwali treat for standard mass cinema lovers." Joginder Tuteja "#SooryavanshiReview - #Sooryavanshi is an EXCELLENT entertainer with a classy 1st half & a massy 2nd half. The @akshaykumar starrer brings in the BEST of #Baby and #Holiday, with #RohitShetty sprinkling the cop elements of #Singham and #Simmba. A FANTASTIC ENTERTAINER."

The film was supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020, but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, its release kept getting postponed. On an interesting note, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom was the first film to release in theatres in 2021.

Last month, when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22, Akshay shared a short video on social media, wherein he urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres during Diwali.

He said, "Do you remember this place where you have seen so many emotions. No one had thought that like our films we will also have interval in our lives. We are back."

Sooryavanshi, which is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after blockbusters such as Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.