Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Is Akshay Kumar's Cop Drama Worth The Hype?

Finally, the much-awaited film of Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has hit the theatres today and we are here with its live audience review. The film is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe that began with Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham in 2011. Interestingly, apart from Kumar, Sooryavanshi also features Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances hence, the hype is tremendous around the movie.

On that note, let's check out whether Akshay's cop drama is worth the hype or not.

(Tweets will be updated as soon as they are out.)

Akshay and Katrina have worked together-in six films i.e., Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Singh is Kinng, Welcome, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan. Sooryavanshi marks their seventh collaboration on the silver screen and their piping hot chemistry is one of the highlights of the film.

In the film, Katrina will be seen playing the role of Akshay's wife Aditi Sooryavanshi.

Speaking about her collaboration with Kumar, she had earlier said, "I'm really excited. We have already shot a few days for Sooryavanshi. I really thought, 'What's it going to be like? There's going to be this uncomfortable...finding this comfort on set...because we are working together after nine years. It's a really long time.' But from the first 'action', I was like, 'Oh, okay, it's fine!' We still have that ease from the way that we worked together and he is a great co-star. I'm really enjoying on set with him."