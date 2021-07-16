Surekha Sikri's Badhaai Ho Co-Stars Neena Gupta And Ayushmann Khurrana Mourn Her Loss

Surekha Sikri's unfortunate demise today (July 16) has plunged the entire TV and film industry into a state of shock and gloom. The actress was known for her cult performance as 'Dadisa' in the popular show Balika Vadhu. She had won several laurels for her act in the film Badhaai Ho. Her co-stars from the film Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana took to their social media handle to mourn her loss.

Neena Gupta shared a heartwarming video wherein she can be seen sharing her grief with the fans. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress says that this morning she felt very upset to know that Surekha Sikri is no more. She recalls that she used to watch the late actress perform while she was a student at the National School Of Drama.

The actress further adds that she got extremely inspired by watching Surekha Sikri act in front of the camera. Neena Gupta went on to say that she used to also watch the late actress perform keenly while working with her in Saloni and Badhaai Ho. The actress says she got to learn a lot from the Sardari Begum actress and still had a lot more to learn.

Neena Gupta then went on to praise Surekha Sikri's commitment to her work. She recalled the scene in Badhaai Ho wherein the late actress who played her mother-in-law in the same had to scold their relatives. She stated that Sikri was told to give a normal cue to Neena to perform her scenes. However, despite 10 takes, the Tamas actress gave her cues with the same energy and gusto every single time. Gupta said that very few actresses show this kind of commitment. Take a look at the video.

Apart from that, actor Ayushmann Khurrana who played Surekha Sikri's grandson in Badhaai Ho took to his social media handle to share a video of the late actress narrating a poem. He captioned the same stating, "RIP Surekha Sikri." Take a look at a still from his Instagram story.

Surekha Sikri was also seen in TV shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Saat Phere. The late actress received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice- Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). She was last seen in the film Ghost Stories alongside Janhvi Kapoor.