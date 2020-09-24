Surekha Sikri Gets Discharged From The Hospital, Doctors Say The Actress’ Health Has Improved

Surekha Sikri was hospitalised after she suffered a brain stroke on September 08. The veteran actress was in the ICU and was responding sufficiently to the treatment. And now, the 75-year-old has been discharged from Juhu's Criticare Hospital. Sikri is currently convalescing at her residence and is under the supervision of her trusted caretaker.

A hospital official provided an update about her health to TOI and said, "Surekhaji went home, the day before yesterday, on September 22."

Dr Ashutosh Shetty, the nuerologist who treated the National award-winning performer also confirmed and elaborated, "Surekhaji has improved from the time she suffered the stroke. She recognises people. She is even walking with support. Of course, she will need time before she can resume working and needs physiotherapy now."

When the daily tried speaking with Surekha Sikri’s caretaker Pinky, she said, "Honestly, her family members have forbidden me to talk. But since you have spoken to the doctor already, I can only add that Surekhaji is stable and we came home on the 22nd evening.”

For the unversed, this is the second time Surekha Sikri has suffered from a brain stroke. The Balika Vadhu alum first suffered a stroke back in 2018 while shooting and was paralysed as well. However, she had made a full recovery gradually and had also resumed working.

