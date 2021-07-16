Balika Vadhu Actress Surekha Sikri Passes Away

Surekha Sikri, who was seen in popular show Balika Vadhu, passed away today (July 16) in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. She was 75. The National Award-winning actress had been unwell for some time and suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke earlier in 2018.



Surekha's manager confirmed the news to Indian Express and said, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

According to Pinkvilla report, the actress was admitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease and cerebrovascular accident (stroke). The news of her demise has left everyone in a shock.

Surekha had previously suffered a brain stroke in 2018 during the shoot of a television show in Mahabaleshwar. She had fallen and injured her head, which apparently led to brain stroke and paralysis. However, she appointed a nurse to take care of her post the incident and had also recovered soon.

Satish Kaul, Amit Mistry, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal - TV Actors Who Passed Away In The First Half Of 2021

She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories on Netflix and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, after she suffered the first stroke.

In 2019, the veteran actress had won her third National Film awards for her amazing performance in Badhaai Ho.

Balika Vadhu Fame Shashank Vyas Remembers His Late Co-Star Pratyusha Banerjee On Her Death Anniversary

Surekha's career spanned theatre, films and television. Apart from Balika Vadhu, she was known for her amazing performances in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Saat Phere.

She worked in movies like Zubeidaa, Tamas and Dev D to name a few. She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice- Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).