Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen On Rohman Shawl: We're Learning About Him, His Culture And His Family

Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee Sen is in seventh heaven, as she's all set to make her acting debut in a short film titled Suttabaazi, releasing this January. In her recent tete-a-tete with HT Brunch, Renee opened up about her acting debut, her mom's reaction to her debut and Rohman Shawl.

When asked how Suttabaazi happened, Renee said, "The director Kabir Khurana has been a friend of mine since school and I had casually mentioned to him that I'd like to be an actor. In September, he sent me his script and said, 'You have to audition for this!' I read the script and really, really loved it; so I bolted to my mum and showed it to her. She read it and said, 'If you like it, go for it!'"

In B-town, where star kids often aim for grand launch, Renee is going to have an unconventional debut. When asked if it bothers her that her launch is small compared to other star kids, she said, "Nothing is ever small for an actor. Even if you play a mailman and do it well, you will be remembered."

Renee has already watched the short film, and was super proud to see herself in it. "I was like, 'That's me?!!' and soon the whole world is going to see this! But it's something I'm very proud of and my mum is very proud of, because I did it on my own."

In the same interview, Renee also spoke about her mother's boyfriend Rohman Shawl and how she and her sister Alisah Sen bond with him.

"All four of us do our own thing, and Sunday is when we meet and have fun. We love watching movies with our mom. We've watched some amazing classics together and Mum is currently introducing Alisah to world cinema. We bond over music. More than anything, for all of us, just being together is the most fun. And now, Rohman Uncle is there and we're learning about him, his culture and his family. We could be doing nothing and having the most amazing time!"

Renee also said that just like her mom, Rohman is also proud of her, and very supportive of her decision to make her acting debut with a short film.

