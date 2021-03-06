Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Resume Shooting For Dobaaraa In Pune After IT Raids

Taapsee Pannu recently reacted to the IT raids conducted in around 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, claiming that she is "not so sasti anymore." Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also given a shoutout to the haters with a special post from the sets of their film Dobaaraa.

Reacting to the reports of the Income Tax raid conducted at his premises, Kashyap shared a BTS still with Taapsee and revealed that they have now resumed the shoot. Anurag wrote, "And we restart #DoBaaraa... with all our love to all the haters..."

The picture reportedly is also a call back at the memes and trolling about their old pictures of Anurag sitting in Taapsee's lap. In the post, Taapsee can be seen mid-laugh, wearing a white saree at a dinner table. Anurag, on the other hand, is grinning at the camera with a victory/peace sign. Take a look at the post:

The three-day-long raid was conducted from March 3, 2021, in connection with the filmmaker's previously dissolved production house called Phantom Films. Raids were also carried out at the production house partner- film producer Vikas Bahl's residence, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies like KWAN and Exceed.

According to a report in DNA, director Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu were questioned separately for more than six hours at a Pune hotel on March 5. The report also said that Income Tax authorities were not satisfied with actress Taapsee Pannu's response to cash receipts amounting to Rs 5 crore and the investigation might continue.

The Income Tax authorities are also not satisfied with Anurag Kashyap's response to three entries in his bank account. An official statement shared by the Income Tax Department said, "During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore."

ALSO READ: IT Officials Found Discrepancy, Manipulation In Income Worth ₹650 Crore After Raids At Phantom Films

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Reacts To IT Raids On Her Property; Jokes 'Not So Sasti Anymore'