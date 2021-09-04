Tokyo Paralympics: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor & Others Laud Manish Narwal, Singhraj For Winning Big

Indian shooters Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal have made the entire country proud by bagging the bronze and gold medals respectively at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The two won the same in the P4- Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at the Asaka shooting range. Apart from that, 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara also a bronze medal at the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 final after she had earlier secured a gold medal at the ongoing games. Now some Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handle to laud these champions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Manish Narwal's victory moment on her social media handle. She captioned it stating, "Such a proud moment". She further added a gold medal emoji on the post. Take a look at the same.

Taapsee Pannu shared a news article about Manish Marwal's winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. The Game Over actress captioned it stating, "Bull's eye I must say. A gold and a silver coming home !!!!! Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana." She also lauded Avani Lekhara for winning a second medal at the tournament. Taapsee tweeted, "This girl is unstoppable! One more for her! What a champ."

Anushka Sharma also shared the picture of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana's winning moment. The actress captioned the same on her Instagram story stating, "Congratulations on the victory in the Mixed 50m Pistol (SH1) event at the Tokyo Paralympics.. Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana". She further added the gold and bronze medal emoji for Manish and Adhana respectively. On Avani Lekhara, Anushka wrote, "Congratulations Avani Lekhara for winning a bronze medal in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (SH1) event. The entire nation is proud of you." Take a look at the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress' post.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to tweet, "The glorious performances continue! Congratulations #ManishNarwal and #SinghrajAdhana for winning #gold and #silver, respectively, at #TokyoParalympics." Take a look at The Big Bull actor's tweet.

Music maestro AR Rahman also congratulated the champions of the Tokyo Paralympic. The composer tweeted stating, "Heartiest congratulations to #ManishNarwal, #PraveenKumarm #SinghrajAdhana, #HarvinderSingh & #AvaniLekhara on winning medals for #IND at #ParalympicsTokyo2020." Take a look at his tweet.