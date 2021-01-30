Tuesdays & Friday's Trailer: Anmol-Jhatalekha's Debut Film Is A Love Story With 'Terms & Conditions'

After Meezaan Jaffrey and Sharmin Segal, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch two new faces in Bollywood in his upcoming production titled Tuesdays & Fridays. The film marks the acting debut of actress Poonam Dhillon's son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and former Miss India International, Jhataleka.

Tuesdays & Fridays is helmed by debutante director Taranveer Singh who assisted on films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Karthik Calling Karthik among others. Today, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film.

The quirky rom-com stars Anmol as Varun, a bestselling author while Jhalekha essays the role of a lawyer named Sia. Varun doesn't believe in long term relationships, and he follows a '7 week rule', whereby he decides the expiry date of a relationship at the very beginning.

On the other hand, Sia has a different take on love and relationships. She comes up with a plan according to which she and Varun choose to be in a relationship only on two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays. For the rest of the week, they are allowed to date whoever they want. However, the couple soon find themselves caught in a whirlwind of emotions.

Tuesdays & Fridays is slated to release in theatres on February 19, 2021.

