vicky-kaushal-recalls-growing-up-in-a-house-with-no-separate-kitchen-or-bathroom

Vicky Kaushal who appeared in an episode of Discovery Plus' adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, opened up about his childhood and revealed that he didn't grow up in a lavish home, and rather lived in a 10 by 10 house, which had 'no separate kitchen or bathroom'.

On the show, Vicky said, "I grew up in a house which was practically the size of a little bigger than this shack that we've created. A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from there on, it has been my family's journey. And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey."

While speaking to Bear Grylls, Vicky also opened up about his fear and said that he has a major fear for deep seawater.

He said, "I've never actually in my life got into seawater. Not even shallow seawater nor deep seawater. Never! If we are going into seawater then it's going to be my first time and hopefully, I'll be getting rid of my fears."

Bear Grylls Helps Vicky Kaushal Conquer His Deep-Sea Water Phobia

Meanwhile, Vicky is constantly in the headlines owing to his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif. Several reports suggest that the actor is already engaged to Katrina and the duo is planning to get married in December. While some reports suggest that Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be a lavish affair, which will be attended by who's who of B-town, others speculate that it might be a close-knit wedding ceremony, which will witness the presence of only their family members and close friends.

