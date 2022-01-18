Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chadha To Get Postponed Again?

It looks like there are more bumpy roads for the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. The movie was earlier supposed to be released in December last year but was pushed to April this year on the occasion of Baisakhi. However, now the latest development suggests that the release date of the movie will now be further postponed from April 14 to a new date.

A news report in BollywoodLife stated that the makers of Laal Singh Chadha are planning to postpone its release date to avoid a clash with the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which is the sequel to the blockbuster movie KGF. The makers of the cult Kannada movie had also announced its release date to be April 14, 2022. The report added that this decision might be fuelled by the fate of Ranveer Singh's 83 that was defeated at the box office by Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

Aamir Khan To Hold A Special Screening Of Laal Singh Chadha For Tom Hanks In The US?

Apart from this, the report also mentioned that another reason for this decision might be that the final patchwork of Laal Singh Chadha especially the VFX is still pending for which the team may need more time. The report furthermore stated that the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer might be released around Diwali this year. However, the source mentioned that the film will not be released on the Diwali weekend as that particular slot might see the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

Laal Singh Chaddha Makers To Incorporate More Scenes Of Aamir Khan & Naga Chaitanya Because Of This Reason?

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chadha, the movie is a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer cult classic Forrest Gump. It was earlier reported that Aamir Khan will be hosting a special screening of the movie for Hanks in the US. A news report in India Today had mentioned that the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor wishes to show Laal Singh Chadha personally to Hanks to get to know about his views on the film. The publication had quoted a source on the same stating, "Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts."