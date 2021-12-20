Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Have A New Release Date To Avoid Clash With Laal Singh Chadha And KGF 2?

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is one of the most awaited movies of the actress which is all set to be released next year. It was earlier announced that the slick actioner was scheduled to release on April 8, 2022. However, the latest buzz is that the release date of the movie has been changed to mainly avert a clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha and Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad will not be facing a clash directly in the week of its release. However, immediately the following week, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha and Yash's KGF 2 will be releasing and both the movies are touted to be the big movies of the next year. This is the reason behind the makers of Dhaakad reportedly shifting the release date of the movie to May 2022 reportedly.

Talking about Dhaakad, the high-octane spy thriller has been directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The movie will have Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Agent Agni, who will take on the layered subject of child trafficking and exploitation of women, in the film.

In an earlier statement, while announcing the earlier release date of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut had said, "Dhaakad is the kind of film that's best relished on the big screens. It's a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres could do justice to. The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to the masses and I am certain, the film will speak to women across the board. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on April 8."

Dhaakad has been shot in locations like Bhopal, Budapest and Mumbai. The gritty thriller's stunts have been designed by an international team whereas the camera work of the movie has been rendered by award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata. The film is being presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions along with Asylum films.