Akshay Kumar Defends The Trend Of Remakes In Bollywood; Asks 'Why Can't Original Films & Remakes Co-Exist?'

Superstar Akshay Kumar in his recent interview with a news portal, shared his opinion on the trend of South remakes in the Hindi Film Industry. The actor has been a part of films like Rowdy Rathore, Laxmii and Bachchaan Paandey which were all South remakes. He has two more remakes (Selfiee and a yet-to-be-titled film with Rakul Preet Singh) in the pipeline.

Akshay told India Today, "Someone questioned me in the morning about remakes and why are we remaking it? I asked why not! What is the problem? Is there a problem in remaking? OMG, Oh My God! , my film was remade in Telugu and became a huge hit. Their Rowdy Rathore we remade and worked for all of us. Why does anyone have a problem? Why shouldn't it happen? People question on remix songs, why shouldn't we remix? There are originals being made and then there are remakes, why is anyone having a problem with them coexisting? If a good film is being made in South and we buy its rights and remake it, what is wrong in it?"

He added, "People question our talent. It is not about talent, we all have it, it is about the story connecting with the audience. Now people on Twitter have become critics and want to have an opinion on everything. Why? I would say don't get carried away. We are all trying to do our work."

In the same interview, the Hera Pheri star also reacted to language debate and said that it's unfortunate that it's happening and everyone is becoming a victim of it.

Speaking about how he hopes that one day this debate will end, he said, "Why can't we be called one industry? Why are we being called the North and South industry? All our languages are good, we are talking our mother tongues and we are all beautiful. It is unfortunate that we keep dividing ourselves."

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep's verbal duel on Twitter over Hindi language had sparked off a controversy.

With respect to work, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming historical film Prithviraj in which he is paired opposite debutante and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar. The film is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.