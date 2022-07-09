Akshay Kumar Dons A Turban For New Untitled Film, His New Look Goes Viral

No actor works as fast as Akshay Kumar. He is well known for completing his film on schedule, and fans love that about him! Now, a new look of the actor has been going viral on social media and we are left pretty intrigued by it. In the picture, Akshay is seen donning a turban and standing in the field in Yorkshire, England.

Reportedly, Akshay plays a Sikh character and the film is inspired by real life. Reports also suggest that the film is a biopic of Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 miners during the 1989 coal mine collapse in the Raniganj disaster.

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla, "The principal shoot of the film will take place in this 100 acre plot over a period of 2 months. While the team started shooting on July 4, it is expected to continue until the end of August before calling it a wrap. Various shooting spots have been created in this multi-acre land, and the unit insists that this is the largest production unit for a Bollywood film in the UK. Over 300 people are involved in shooting of the film."

The source further added, "The Sikh avatar aside, Akshay has also put on some weight to suit the needs of this character. He has taken it as a challenge and there will be a gradual increase as shooting day passes by."

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pawan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan, Virendra Saxena, Varun Badola, Rajesh Sharma and Ananth Mahadevan in supporting roles.

On a related note, Akshay's forthcoming film is Raksha Bandhan, which is slated to be released on August 11, 2022. The film will clash with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.