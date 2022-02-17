Alia Bhatt Ran Out Of My Office After Gangubai Kathiawadi Narration: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi has Alia Bhatt in a never-seen before avatar. The actress essays the role of one of the most powerful madams of Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 60s. Recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled Alia's reaction when she first heard the script.

The filmmaker told Zoom that the actress took her bag and ran out of his office after hearing the narration of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali said that seeing Alia's reaction, he told Prerna Singh, the CEO of his production house to look out for another actress.

The filmmaker said, "The first time she heard the narration, she took her bag and ran out of my office. She was wondering what on earth hit her and what kind of role I have offered to her. She just run away. I told my CEO Prerna, listen, I think we have to look out for another actor. Because this... Well, I wanted her to play it."

However the next morning, Alia called up Sanjay Leela Bhansali and told him that she wanted to meet him. The latter recalled while speaking with the portal, "I said you don't have to come and meet me personally to say no to me."

This left the actress in splits, who told him she would just do what he asked her to do. "I said jump into the unknown, even I don't know what I will do," Bhansali shared with the portal.

In her previous interview with a leading tabloid, Alia had mentioned that she was scared when the director offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi as she didn't expect him to offer her a film of this nature.

Speaking about this flick which marks Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first collaboration, it's based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's popular books 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.