Alia Bhatt Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Statement Of Gangubai Kathiawadi Being A Flop With Bhagavad Gita Quote

Alia Bhatt recently released the new song from her film Gangubai Kathiawadi titled 'Meri Jaan' in Kolkata. At the event of the song launch, the actress was asked to react to Kangana Ranaut's statements recently wherein she had said that Gangubai Kathiawadi will be 'burnt to ashes.' Alia responded to the same with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say" as reported by PTI. Speaking on Kangana Ranaut's comments on Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress had earlier stated on her Instagram story saying, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a Papa (movie mafia daddy) Ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...Yeh Nahi Sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood has destined for doom Jab Tak movie mafia has power."

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut had shared another post wherein she lashed out at Karan Johar. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress blamed Karan for allegedly ruining the work culture in the film industry and asked everyone not to entertain him. Kangana said, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release... people need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."

Not only this but Kangana Ranaut had expressed her anger over a little girl imitating Alia Bhatt's dialogue as Gangubai Kathiawadi from the movie. The Dear Zindagi actress had also shared the video as part of the promotional spree of the movie. To this, the Queen actress had written, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualise her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly." Meanwhile, talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be released on February 25, 2022.