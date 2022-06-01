Alia Bhatt Says She Is In Ranbir Kapoor's Heart As She Skips Brahmastra Teaser Launch In Visakhapatnam

Yesterday (May 31, 2022), Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visited Visakhapatnam to launch the teaser of their upcoming film Brahmastra and they were welcomed in a grand way by the residents of the city. The duo unveiled the teaser of Brahmastra in the presence of maverick director SS Rajamouli and it was a treat to see all these brilliant artistes sharing the same stage. There's no denying that audience missed Alia Bhatt at the event.

While she could not be present in Visakhapatnam for the event, she sent a video message for her fans, which also had a special message for Ranbir Kapoor.

She said in the video, "I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir's heart. "

Those who are unaware, Alia is currently busy with the shooting of her first Hollywood project Heart Of Stone.

Coming back to the event, a Pinkvilla report quoted Ranbir as saying, "After your father watched the film. Ayan made us reshoot for four days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli's father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film."

The newly-launched teaser of Brahmastra has been receiving positive response from netizens on social media. Fans are supremely excited to watch the trailer, which will release on June 15, 2022.

In the film, Ranbir and Alia play the lead characters named Shiva and Isha, respectively. Amitabh Bachchan plays professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Akkineni Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Audience will see Mouni as an antagonist in the film named Damayanti.

The film is slated to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.