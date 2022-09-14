Alia Bhatt To Get An ‘All Girls’ Baby Shower; Soni Razdan And Neetu Kapoor To Host

2022 has been an exciting year, to say the least for Alia Bhatt. First, she garnered immense praise for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Then, she tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in April, announced her pregnancy in June, and now is enjoying the success of her latest film Brahmastra in which she starred alongside her husband. Adding to the happiness are the soon-to-be Nani and Dadi Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, who will be hosting a baby shower for the mom-to-be in Bandra at the end of the month!

Alia has been busy throughout the year. The year started with her promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi, followed by her marriage and pregnancy. Soon after returning from her babymoon in Italy, she began promoting Brahmastra. After the film's release and subsequent success, the future mother is now ready to relax as she enters the final leg of the third trimester, and celebrate her baby's arrival. Aiding her on this quest are the future Dadi and Nani Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan respectively, who plan to host an 'All Girls' baby shower for the mom-to-be.

The event is going to be packed with the who's who of Bollywood. As per Pinkvilla, the guest list will comprise of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Aarti Shetty, to name a few. Alia Bhatt's girl gang is also confirmed to attend the function.