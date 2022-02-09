Amar Upadhyay On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Averting Clash With RRR: It Is A Sensible Move By Producer

Actor Amar Upadhyay will be seen in a pivotal role in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, the Molkki actor talked about his film averting clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

The Kartik-Aaryan starrer which was earlier slated to lock horns with RRR at the box office, will now be releasing on March 20. Speaking about it, Amar told Hindustan Times, "I think releasing on May 20 instead is a sensible move by producer. Two big movies should not clash in the given climate. It affects the business. It is a very wise move. Also by then theatres would function 100 percent hopefully, in full capacity and that makes more business sense."

He said that he is happy that the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out and that a lot of people and fans of the franchise will be able to watch the film in cinema halls. Amar told the tabloid that it has been a long wait for him to come back on the big screen and now with the release date finally out, the wait is really worth it.

Speaking about making his comeback on big screen with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Amar who contracted COVID-19 last year added, "Me and Kartik got Covid around the same time and then everything went into a limbo. But I am very fortunate to be a part of this film and happy that we could make the film. Anees bhai (director Anees Bazmee) is my elder brother and I have done a film with him earlier called It's My Life but unfortunately it didn't release. But Anees bhai and I wanted to work again and this is an opportunity that he gave me."

Amar revealed that he is paired opposite Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and added that he is very happy to get back to Bollywood in a big way again.