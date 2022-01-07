Anees Bazmee On RRR And Jersey Being Postponed: They Did So Many Promotions; It Is Like A Waste Of Money

Currently, Anees Bazmee's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to be released on March 25, 2022, but the film is unsure whether the film will manage to release on its scheduled date, as there's a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India, and many states have shutdown theatres and cinema halls.

While speaking to India Today, Anees said, "We really can't do anything at the moment. Earlier we were dealing with COVID and now a new variant, Omicron. Everyone is trying to do their best and take care, even the government is forced to take these steps. But it is also true that a lot of people are losing their jobs and we as an industry are the worst hit."

"We are running in losses. It was already difficult to recover our money with 50% occupancy in theatres and now with the shutting down of theatres it will be all the more difficult to pay salaries, rent, etc. Our film is also going to come, and let's hope and, wish that till then everything is fine but you never know, you can not plan anything concrete these days," added Bazmee.

In the same interview, Anees also spoke about RRR and Jersey, as both the films could not release on their scheduled dates and said, "Look at films like RRR and Jersey, they did so many promotions for their films, if you look at it, it's like a waste of money. They will have to do this all over again when they plan to release the film. This is a big loss overall."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks the first collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the silver screen.