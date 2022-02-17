Bappi Lahiri's Demise: Here Is What Will Happen To The Disco King's Beloved Gold

Bappi Lahiri's unfortunate demise on February 15 was a huge loss for the entire music and entertainment industry. The legend was credited with introducing the unique and upbeat genre of disco in Indian music. However, if there was one thing other than his music that he was known for, that was his fondness for gold. The singer sported several chunks of gold chains and necklaces along with other jewellery. Now a source close to the late singer has revealed what will happen to the beloved gold accessories of Bappi Da.

The source close to Bappi Lahiri revealed to India Today's Nairita Mukherjee that the late singer's family will leave no stone unturned to preserve his favourite gold pieces which were a part of his legacy. The source said, "The family is presently devastated and in mourning. But they will do everything to preserve his personal pieces. The ones he wore daily, like the chains and rings, were kept in a separate box that Bappi Da always carried with him. Other than the daily ornaments, Bappi Da also received a lot of gifts - in the form of gold - from fans and those he worked with. All those pieces will now be preserved as a part of his legacy."

The source went on to add that Bappi Lahiri had his own helper who took care of his gold accessories. The 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' singer reportedly kept a separate inventory for each of the gold pieces and took special care of their cleaning and polishing. The source furthermore added that after the success of every song or an album, Bappi Da would gift himself new gold jewellery to add to his glorious collection.

The source added about Bappi Lahiri's love for his gold saying, "He shared a very deep, personal relationship with gold. It was beyond just someone wearing an ornament. He realised that it had become his signature look and he enjoyed that he had created an iconic look for himself with gold. Bappi Da was heavily influenced by hip-hop and R&B music of the West and he was aware of the love rappers had for bling and diamonds. He considered himself to be in the same league as those Hollywood music composers and legendary producers like Dr Dre and other hip-hop artists who wore blingy diamond chains they called 'ice'."

Bappi Da was laid to rest today (February 17) in the presence of his family members in a Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Many members of the music fraternity visited his residence to pay their last respects. The singer's cause of death was revealed to be Obstructive Sleep Apnea.