Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Rumours That She And Her Sister Khushi Dated The Same Person

Ever since late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor stepped into the world of showbiz, besides her work, the actress has also been a part of many rumours and speculations pertaining to her personal life.

Recently, in an interview with a news portal, the Roohi actress was asked about the worst thing she has read about herself. While answering the same, Janhvi shared that the gossip involved her sister Khushi Kapoor as well. The Bollywood actress addressed rumours that the Kapoor sisters both dated the same person at one point or the other.

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the worst thing she has read about herself. To this, the actress responded, "That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him."

Janhvi clarified that neither she nor her sister Khushi ever dated Akshat, who they have known since they were kids.

"None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies," the actress clarified while speaking with the portal.

Janhvi Kapoor's dating life has always been the talk of the town. Over the years, the actress has been linked to some of her co-stars even if she refused to deny or confirm if she has been with most of them.

According to the latest buzz, the Gunjan Saxena actress is now rumoured to be dating another friend of hers, Orhan Awatramani who is a social activist. The rumoured couple has been spotted together at many social dos. However, Janhvi continues to maintain in all her interviews that she is single.

Janhvi made her debut in the film industry with Shashank Khaitaan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The actress went on to feature in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry. Currently, Janhvi is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mili co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The movie touted to be a survivor thriller, is a remake of Mathukutty Xavier's 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Xavier is also helming the Hindi version.

Khushi Kapoor on the other hand, is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.