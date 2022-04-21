Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Heaps Praise On Nani; 'He Is The Original And Nothing Will Ever Change That'

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming Hindi directorial debut Jersey. The film is an official Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu flick by the same name which was also helmed by Tinnanuri.

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Shahid was all praise for the Telugu star and called him very gracious and a cool guy.

The actor was quoted as saying by India Today, "We haven't really met much. But whatever little I have seen of him and heard of him and read his interviews, of course I saw him in Jersey. You know he is a really cool guy. I think his heart is in the right place and it is very gracious of him to speak the way that he is. And I just want to say he is the original and nothing will ever change that. I don't want to make any bones about that."

Speaking about the Hindi adaptation of Jersey, Shahid said that the makers wanted to take the film to a different audience.

"We all felt inspired from the film that we saw. We wanted to take it to a different audience. We rediscovered it. And I have made that character mine in every way that I can and I have complete ownership and I am very possessive of him. But the character that was played by Nani was their first one. So, that respect will always be with him," the portal quoted him as saying.

Besides Shahid Kapoor, Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The sports drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 22.