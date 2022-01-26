Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Son Taimur Ali Khan's Tri-Coloured Breakfast On Republic Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to share the fun shenanigans of her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on her social media handle. On the occasion of Republic Day today (January 26), the actress shared a glimpse of a tri-coloured breakfast for her elder son Taimur. The food items in Tim's breakfast resembled the Indian tri-colour flag.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan's breakfast wherein it appeared to be a dish made up of ingredients like orange which resembled the orange colour in the Indian flag, white apple which resembled the white colour in the Indian flag and finally kiwi which resembled the green colour in the Indian flag. Kareena captioned the same stating, "Tim's tri-coloured breakfast." The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress further used the right symbol, red heart and the Indian National flag emoji in the caption. Take a look at the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had welcomed her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan in February last year. She also debuted as an author with the book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' last year wherein she had penned down her experiences during the course of both of her pregnancies. In an earlier interview with Film Companion in October last year, the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress had spoken about how she tries to inculcate the importance of gender equality in her sons.

Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor Khan To Team Up For A Film Together?

Kareena Kapoor Khan had said, "Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks 'where are you going?' My answer is 'I'm going to work or I'm going to shoot or I'm going for an event or I'm going for a meeting because amma has to work'. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it's not just the man who does things, we both do things equally."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Binging On Croissant In Her Latest Post Is Every Food Lover's Delight

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie has been directed by Advait Chandan. It is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.