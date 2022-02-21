Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartfelt Post On Son Jeh's 1st Birthday, Calls Him 'My Tiger'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan turns one today (February 21). The actress took to her social media handle to share a lovely post for the kiddo on the special occasion. Kareena shared an adorable picture of Jeh with his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan with a special caption.

Talking about the post, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh can be seen walking in all their fours on the ground. Jehangir can be seen trailing behind his elder brother. By the looks of it, the brothers seem to be playing a fun game.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the same stating, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together ...of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life. #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond." Take a look at the post.

Celebs like Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra and Soha Ali Khan also poured in birthday wishes for Jeh under the post. The fans also flooded the post with red hearts and birthday wishes for the cutie patootie. Initially, after keeping her younger son's face hidden from the public glare, Kareena Kapoor Khan had started sharing some endearing pictures of Jeh a few months after his birth on her social media handle.

In an earlier interview in August last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about the decision of not sharing Jeh's pictures and the controversy surrounding his name. The Jab We Met actress had revealed to NDTV, "Not sharing many pictures of baby Jeh on social media to protect him from the constant pressure of being in the limelight. It is a bit of a conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather."

Kareena had further said, "At the end of the day, they are kids, they need to have their space, they need to have their time. And I don't want anybody to be so interested in them. They should be allowed their space to grow, not this constant pressure of being in the limelight." On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan and in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller flick.