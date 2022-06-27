    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Memes On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Go Viral, As The Former Announces Pregnancy

      By
      |

      It seems 2022 is going to be a memorable year for both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On one side, Alia delivered a blockbuster in February (Gangubai Kathiawadi), got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April, started working on her first Hollywood project and earlier today, announced her pregnancy. The case is same with Ranbir Kapoor. His both professional and personal life is on a roll!

      On one side, he will return to the big screen after good four years while on the other side, he is all set to become a dad.

      memes-on-alia-bhatt-and-ranbir-kapoor-go-viral-as-the-former-announces-pregnancy

      While Alia's pregnancy has spread happiness all over social media, some netizens are having a field day on Twitter, poking fun at the would-be parents.

      memes-on-alia-bhatt-and-ranbir-kapoor-go-viral-as-the-former-announces-pregnancy

      With respect to work, Ranbir will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film will arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022. Post its release, Ranbir will gear up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

      Alia on the other hand, has multiple projects in her kitty- Heart Of Stone, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 18:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X