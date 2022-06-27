Memes On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Go Viral, As The Former Announces Pregnancy

It seems 2022 is going to be a memorable year for both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On one side, Alia delivered a blockbuster in February (Gangubai Kathiawadi), got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April, started working on her first Hollywood project and earlier today, announced her pregnancy. The case is same with Ranbir Kapoor. His both professional and personal life is on a roll!

On one side, he will return to the big screen after good four years while on the other side, he is all set to become a dad.

While Alia's pregnancy has spread happiness all over social media, some netizens are having a field day on Twitter, poking fun at the would-be parents.

Once a legend said:



Waqt ka sahi upyog,ghanti ka poorn istemaal koi ense seekhiye.🥰🥰



Ranbir kapoor took it Damm seriously 🤣🤣#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #AliaBhattPregnant #RanbirAlia pic.twitter.com/vEKMvmGQuw — Sagar Sadhwani (@SagarSadhwani15) June 27, 2022

#AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor say they are expecting their first child pic.twitter.com/gLn1m1BmKe — Rudra pratap Tiwari (@rudrapratapvns) June 27, 2022

With respect to work, Ranbir will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film will arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022. Post its release, Ranbir will gear up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Alia on the other hand, has multiple projects in her kitty- Heart Of Stone, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.