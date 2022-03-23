Mrunal Thakur On Pippa: My Research Has Been Intense Because It Is A Chapter From Our Country's History

Mrunal Thakur is pretty engrossed in her preparation for her upcoming film Pippa, which is based on India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. While speaking to a leading daily, Thakur said that she can't give her best performance until she does her research about her character.

She told Times Of India, "If I don't understand what the character's journey or story has been like, I won't be able to deliver to the best of my ability. That's not something I can ever do. For my role in Pippa, my research has been very intense because it's a chapter from our country's history."

She further added that she has been doing everything that she can to understand the event properly, including looking up journals, articles, books and testimonials by soldiers.

Mrunal further added that she is what she is because of her on-screen characters and their flaws and weaknesses. She has learnt a lot from their journeys and has become wiser.

"Some films leave a lasting impression on an actor. For me, they would be the parts I played in Love Sonia and Toofan. If Sonia (her character in Love Sonia) taught me what life is all about and how it is so precious, then Ananya (her character in Toofan) taught me to convert the pain into strength instead of my weakness," added Mrunal.

In the same interview, when Mrunal was asked on what basis she chooses her films, she said that she never thinks about how many people the film will attract, the age group it will resonate with, or whether the film will be a hit. She went on to add that she considers the story, screenplay and the director.

"A good script is very important and that's what plays a crucial role in taking up a film," concluded the Jersey actress.