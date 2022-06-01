Netizens Catch Shah Khan Khan's First Look In Brahmastra's Teaser; Are They Correct? Is He Really SRK?

Yesterday (May 31, 2022), Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Visakhapatnam. So far, the teaser has received very positive response from netizens and they cannot wait to watch the film's trailer, which will be unveiled on June 15, 2022. In the teaser, each and every character got introduced and we saw their glimpses, but do you know what has left every netizen excited? An expected cameo of Shah Rukh Khan.

Many netizens have been claiming that they spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser and they just cannot keep calm!

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "Clearly they simply don't intend to reveal #ShahRukhKhan 's role right now as that's gonna be one of the biggest attractions of the film. A horripilation of excitement seeing him alongside Ranbir Kapoor is something we would like to experience on big screen only."

Another netizen tweeted, "The guy in second picture is most probably #ShahRukhKhan 🔥👑. And the reason for it : They introduced everyone from cast with name and instantly they showed the second guy without name that's the main reason he can be our King Khan."

Check out other tweets as well..

Only blind srk fan will say it's not srk.. Cmon man can't you identify this body structure has srk written all over it. — Mass ATBB Loading (@onlySRKmatters_) June 1, 2022

The Triceps is saying all about ...it's non other than Srk...😄 pic.twitter.com/TTi9BEN7IC — J@y krishna (@Jykrishna1) May 31, 2022

What's your take on netizens' guess? Do you agree with them? Tell us in the comments section below.

On a related note, apart from Ranbir, Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film will release in theatres on September 9, 2022.