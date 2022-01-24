Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Pictures With Babies Goes Viral, Photos Are NOT Of Their Newborn Daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have embraced parenthood on January 21, late-night, sending their fans into a frenzy. Priyanka's cousin and actress Meera Chopra also confirmed that the couple has become parents to a baby girl. Ever since then, pictures of Priyanka and Nick with some babies have been doing the rounds on the internet, claiming that they are the pictures of their daughter. However, this is not true as the couple have not shared the pictures of their daughter on social media and has strictly asked for privacy.

Talking about the same, a picture has been doing the rounds wherein Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding a baby in her arms while her husband-singer Nick Jonas can be seen caressing the head of the child. However, this picture is back from the year 2019, a few weeks after the two had got married. The child in the picture is definitely not their daughter.

Another picture has Priyanka Chopra carrying a baby in her lap while walking down the streets. However, this picture is also not of her daughter instead, it is a BTS picture of the actress from the sets of her movie, The Sky Is Pink. Since Priyanka played a mother in the movie, presumably, the baby is the character of an infant Aisha Chaudhary from the film whose life, the movie was based on.

Apart from this, another picture has been going viral wherein Priyanka Chopra can be seen carrying a newborn baby in her arms while posing besides her friends. However, the truth is that this picture was taken back in the year 2018 and the baby in question, is the child of her friends who are presumably in the picture. The child is certainly not The White Tiger actor's daughter.

Apart from this other pictures of Priyanka and Nick with children have been doing the rounds which actually is their pictures with their respective nieces. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' joint statement while announcing the arrival of their daughter read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much." A news report in The Daily Mail had stated that Priyanka and Nick's baby arrived 12 weeks prior to the given due date.