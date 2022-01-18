Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Felt When She Wore A Mangalsutra For The First Time After Marrying Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra who is often seen sporting a mangalsutra, recently opened up on how she felt when she wore it for the first time after she got hitched to her singer-beau Nick Jonas. The actress said that while it was a very special moment, she also wondered if the idea of wearing one is too patriarchal.

Priyanka shared a video, a brand endorsement for a jewellery brand, in which she is seen talking about wearing a mangalsutra as a married woman.

The Quantico star is seen saying, "I remember when I wore mine for the first time... because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see the next generation of girls might do differently."

Further, she even revealed the reason behind the use of black beads in a mangalsutra and explained, "The black is basically to ward off evil, to protect you." In her caption for the video, PeeCee mentioned that she is trying and learning every day how to take traditions forward by knowing who and what she stands for.

After a whirlwhind romance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian traditions. Soon after, the former was seen stepping out wearing a mangalsutra. Last year, the actress even wore the mangalsutra as one of her looks for the photoshoot of a popular magazine.