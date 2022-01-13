Priyanka Chopra Shares Picture Of 2-Year-Old Identifying With Encanto Character With A Strong Message

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media handle to share the viral picture of a 2-year-old boy named Kenzo Brooks identifying with a character from the Disney movie Encanto. The boy thought that the character of Antonio from Encanto looked like him. The viral picture made people talk about the importance of representation when it comes to the diverse characters from movies. Now actress Priyanka Chopra also shared the same on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture of Kenzo standing near the character Antonio whose image can be seen flashing on the TV screen during the screening of Encanto. The White Tiger actress captioned the same stating, "This Is Why Representation Matters." Take a look at the same.

Earlier, Kenzo's mother Kah Brand told POPSUGAR's Kate Schweitzer, "He seemed to be in awe, just smiling and staring at the screen. Then he stood up and looked back at his dad and me, still smiling. For him, I truly believe that he thought he was seeing himself because of the resemblance between him and Antonio." She further added how she received a lovely response to a picture of her son standing near the character flashed on the TV which she had shared on her social media handle by her close family and friends.

Revealing more about the incident, Brand stated, "As a mom, I'm always trying to capture 'these' moments. I was amazed at his reaction. It just truly made me smile and my heart happy. It was the impact of feeling seen. It is essential for Black children to feel seen and to be connected to positive and empowering images for their self-esteem." Kah also said that this incident led to a conversation at her home where everyone tried to remember a character that they were able to relate with during their childhood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. She also has the Hollywood flick Text For You in her kitty. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.