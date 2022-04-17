Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Bash: Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Others Attend

Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt,
the
much-loved
couple
of
Bollywood
entered
the
wedlock
on
April
14,
2022.
The
Brahmastra
pair
opted
for
an
intimate
wedding
ceremony,
which
was
held
in
the
presence
of
their
family
members
and
a
few
close
friends.
However,
Alia
Bhatt
and
Ranbir
Kapoor
hosted
a
party
for
their
film
industry
friends
and
colleagues
on
April
16,
Saturday.
As
per
the
reports,
the
newlyweds
decided
to
not
throw
a
lavish
wedding
reception
and
opted
for
a
simple
house
party
which
is
held
at
the
groom's
residence
Vastu,
to
celebrate
their
union.
The
popular
Bollywood
celebs,
including
Karan
Johar,
Gauri
Khan,
Arjun
Kapoor,
Malaika
Arora,
Tara
Sutaria
and
Aadar
Jain,
Aditya
Roy
Kapoor,
and
others
were
seen
arriving
at
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
party
in
style.
From
the
pictures
that
have
been
circulating
on
social
media,
it
is
evident
that
the
colour
theme
of
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
wedding
bash
is
black.
The
groom's
family,
including
his
mother
Neetu
Kapoor,
sister
Riddhima
Kapoor
Sahni,
and
brother-in-law
Bharat
Sahni
were
seen
arriving
first,
and
all
were
dressed
in
black.
However,
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
pictures
from
the
bash
are
not
out
yet.