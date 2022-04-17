Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Bash: Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Others Attend

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the much-loved couple of Bollywood entered the wedlock on April 14, 2022. The Brahmastra pair opted for an intimate wedding ceremony, which was held in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. However, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a party for their film industry friends and colleagues on April 16, Saturday.

As per the reports, the newlyweds decided to not throw a lavish wedding reception and opted for a simple house party which is held at the groom's residence Vastu, to celebrate their union. The popular Bollywood celebs, including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and others were seen arriving at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's party in style.

From the pictures that have been circulating on social media, it is evident that the colour theme of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash is black. The groom's family, including his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni were seen arriving first, and all were dressed in black. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pictures from the bash are not out yet.