Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Marry In April; Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Here
is
the
most
awaited
piece
of
news
for
the
fans
of
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt.
If
the
latest
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
Brahmastra
pair
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
in
April.
Even
though
nothing
has
been
officially
announced
yet,
the
sources
suggest
that
Alia
Bhatt
and
Ranbir
Kapoor
will
get
married
by
the
second
week
of
April.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
the
much-loved
star
couple
is
planning
to
tie
the
knot
in
an
intimate
wedding
ceremony,
in
the
presence
of
their
family
members
and
close
friends.
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
wedding
ceremony
will
take
place
in
the
Kapoor's
ancestral
home
-
the
same
venue
in
which
the
groom's
parents
Neetu
Singh
and
Rishi
Kapoor
tied
the
knot.
The
reports
published
by
Pinkvilla
suggest
that
it
was
Ranbir
Kapoor's
idea
to
get
married
in
the
Kapoor's
ancestral
home.
To
the
unversed,
the
actor
has
always
been
vocal
about
the
connection
he
has
with
his
ancestral
house.
In
many
of
his
interviews,
Ranbir
Kapoor
had
shared
his
fondest
memories
of
Kapoor's
house,
where
he
spent
his
childhood
days
with
his
paternal
grandmother
Krishna
Kapoor.