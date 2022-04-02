Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Marry In April; Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Here is the most awaited piece of news for the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Brahmastra pair is all set to tie the knot in April. Even though nothing has been officially announced yet, the sources suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married by the second week of April.

According to the latest updates, the much-loved star couple is planning to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, in the presence of their family members and close friends. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony will take place in the Kapoor's ancestral home - the same venue in which the groom's parents Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

The reports published by Pinkvilla suggest that it was Ranbir Kapoor's idea to get married in the Kapoor's ancestral home. To the unversed, the actor has always been vocal about the connection he has with his ancestral house. In many of his interviews, Ranbir Kapoor had shared his fondest memories of Kapoor's house, where he spent his childhood days with his paternal grandmother Krishna Kapoor.