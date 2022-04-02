Ranbir Kapoor On His Mom Neetu Making Her Comeback With Jug Jugg Jeeyo: She Is Getting The Acting Bug Back

Post legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's demise after a long battle with leukemia in April 2020, his actress-wife Neetu Kapoor is all set to return back to the celluloid with Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Neetu's last outing was the 2013 film Besharam.

Ranbir Kapoor in a new interview with Film Companion, opened up on his mother marking her return on the big screen with this ensemble film.

Ranbir Kapoor And Mahesh Bhatt Bhatt Bond Over This Quality Of Alia Bhatt

The actor said, "After what we went through as a family, my sister and myself, we understood that my mother had sacrificed a lot of her life for building this family. My mother got married at the age of 21, she was an extremely successful actress and she gave all of that up. On her own accord, because she felt like she needed to do this. But we felt like now, she should [go back] - and people really like her. Wherever I travel, as much as they speak to me about my father, they speak to me about my mother. So, we convinced her."

Ranbir revealed that his mother was low on confidence post his father's Rishi's demise. But when Karan Johar offered her Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she enjoyed the process.

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls How Dad Rishi Drove The Family Mad When He Didn't Have Work; 'My Mother Got Frustrated'

He added, "She was low on confidence, but then Karan Johar offered her Jug Jugg Jeeyo and she really enjoyed the process. Slowly, she's getting the acting bug back. She did acting classes, she did diction classes. She sat with me on her scenes saying, "This is a monologue that I'm doing, how should I do it?" Just to be busy is so important as a human being, and it also helps in healing."

"I don't know what my mother went through. She was a rock to my father during this hard time. She was there through everything. The kind of selflessness I've seen in my mother, I haven't ever seen anywhere else. I don't know if she's healed, I don't know if she needs therapy or whether she needs to speak it out. But maybe through her work, through meeting people, she can. I'm really happy that she's doing this," Film Companion quoted Ranbir as saying.

Speaking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli.