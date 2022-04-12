Rohit Khosla - Delhi Entrepreneur All Set To Embark On A Global Arena With R.K. International Group

Rohit Khosla is a young man from Delhi who is known to have shining stars in his eyes. He completed his graduation in commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, topping Delhi University in 2014. Being a bright student, he bagged a couple of scholarships that soon led him to the temple of education - Oxford University to pursue his MBA.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'Not Talking About A Wedding' After Engagement: Report

Besides, he got enrolled in a couple of online courses and certifications at Harvard University apart from other reputed institutes like Wharton Business School, Stanford University, and London School of Economics.

All thanks to his brilliance in studies, he bagged a few scholarships and prizes that helped him get a good exposure in foreign universities while pursuing different programs and certification. He holds certifications in Financial Markets & Equity Derivatives from The National Stock Exchange. Currently, Rohti Khosla is heading R.K. International Group and he is known for being a results driven professional who has showcased supreme capability to collaborate with his team, partners and clients to achieve his company objectives.

With his expertise and knowledge in running business, he easily implements various strategies, and thus resolves conflicts in a cross-cultural environment. Besides being the head of R.K. International Group, he has launched various ventures and has remained a part of them including New Delhi Medical Centre, New Star Medical Centre, R.K. International Skill Development Centres and Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Movie Review: Jude Law's Heartbreak Is The Saving Grace

He is all set to embark high in the global arena. This is just the start for this Delhi origin young man, he will keep on moving high on his success ladder.