Salman Khan Says He Wants To Compete With Anyone With A Good Body, But In A Healthy Manner

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, actor Salman Khan opened up about his fondness towards fitness and said that unlike the young generation, he is not a fan of fad diets. He said that his workouts are simple and result-oriented hence, he is not a believer of extreme dieting trends.

He told Mid-day when he started out, he was enthusiastic and impatient, and got many things wrong. He had no knowledge or guidance, but he practiced, trained and kept updating himself.

He believes ever since he started working out, he considered himself a student and even today, he remains a student.

"The older that one grows, the tougher it gets [to maintain] the metabolic rate. You lose speed, strength, and enthusiasm. So, I exercise every day, listen to my body, and also appreciate anyone with a good body. I want to compete with that person, in a healthy manner. That helps me grow and stay fit," said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Revealing why he is not fan of current fads, he said, "I'm not a believer of such workouts or extreme dieting trends that I see common with the current a lot. My workouts are simple and result-oriented. I am disciplined and consistent, which are crucial to attaining a healthy body."

He further shared that he knows his body and what works for it, and it has become possible only after years of training under the guidance of experts and being attentive to himself.

He concluded by saying, "Usually, people work on their strengths. But you should work on your weakness too. Visualise what you want to achieve, and work towards it consistently."