Sara Ali Khan Said This About People Who Disliked Atrangi Re And Found Her Performance 'Over The Top'

Sara On Receiving Negative Reactions For Her Performance

She told Hindustan Times, "Ever since I was a child, I've really enjoyed criticism. Of course, I enjoy appreciation also But I've realised early in my life than more than the happiness that successes give you, the learnings that failures give you teach you far more in life."

'I Don't Take Criticism Badly At All'

She further said, "If somebody says, 'Oh, you were too unnecessarily loud here', it's my job to make sure that the next time I've to take a loud pitch. I should be convinced and be able to convince you about it. So, I don't take criticism badly at all. I read reviews, I reflect on them and I try to make sure that people can appreciate work in the future if they haven't right now."

Sara On Trolls

In the same interview, Sara further said that if she is being trolled for her work, it affects her, because she is making films for the audiences. And if they're not liking it, it's a problem for her. But, if she is being trolled for saying what she believes in, then she doesn't get bothered about trolls.

'There's A Difference Between Appreciation And Validation'

Sara went on to add that her mental peace doesn't depend on what people say about her. "You should learn and aspire for appreciation but there's a difference between appreciation and validation. In the confusion of the two is where most people get lost and I think I understand that difference," asserted Sara.