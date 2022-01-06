shahid-kapoor-and-mrunal-thakur-react-to-receiving-hate-from-audience-for-their-on-screen-characters

We all know what happened when Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Khan released in theatres. Even though the film was a blockbuster, it was slammed mercilessly by many moviegoers, as they felt that the film promoted toxic masculinity. In several interviews, Shahid defended his character in the film, but couldn't really convince the naysayers and they slammed the actor as well, for agreeing to do a film like Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Never Gets Bothered By Nepotism Debate Despite Being A Star Kid

Cut to present, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. During the promotions of the film, when the duo was asked if they feel it is unfair of audience to judge the actors on the basis of characters, which they play in their films, here's what they said...

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal said, "We are actors, we are just playing our character and it really exists and it is very silly to show only the good things. I mean there are characters like that, I've seen there are a lot of Vidya who can slap their husband also."

Shahid on the other hand, said, "Anybody who can provide a platform can be targeted whether that's an actor or a sports person, or someone who is very successful. There's always that negative side to the position that you have. And it is very true for the actors and for our fraternity because it is very easy to get any kind of footage, so that does happen, sometimes it is necessary, sometimes it is fair. So, it depends from situation to situation, which one feels appropriate which one doesn't but it is something that happens very often for sure."

Shahid Kapoor Reveals That His Kids Misha And Zain Do Not Know About His Professional Achievements

On a related note, Jersey release has been postponed and the makers have not announced its new release date yet.