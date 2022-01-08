Taapsee Pannu Shares An Intense New Poster Of Her Film Looop Lapeta, Movie To Release On Feb 4

Taapsee Pannu took to her social media handle to share a new intense poster of her upcoming movie Looop Lapeta. The actress will be seen alongside actor Tahir Raj Bhasin in the same. The film will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The poster also had the release date of the film that is Feb 4, 2022.

Talking about the same, the poster shows Taapsee Pannu's character Savi stuck in a sand clock along with Tahir Raj Bhasin's character. Tahir can be seen stuck in the lower portion of the clock wherein sand can be seen falling on him. The Naam Shabana actress is trying to help him lift up by stretching out her hands towards him while holding a gun in her other hand. Taapsee can be seen sporting a green tee that she has paired up with blue shorts. While Tahir dons a brown tee along with a green bandana.

Taapsee Pannu Shares The Intriguing Teaser Of Her Upcoming Netflix Movie Looop Lapeta

By the looks of the same, it seems like Taapsee Pannu is trying to save Tahir Raj Bhasin from a tumultuous situation. Sharing the same, the Rashmi Rocket actress wrote, "Hey Jholer @tahirrajbhasin Tu Yeh shortcuts Ke Lapete Mein Phasna Kab Band Karega! Can Savi save him this time? You will know soon. Get ready for Looop Lapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. #LooopLapeta." Take a look at the same.

Taapsee Pannu's beau Mathias Boe also commented on the post stating, "Get him out Pølse, u can do it" along with some fire, strong and lovestruck emojis. Many fans of the Thaapad actress also gave a thumbs up to the poster. Talking about Looop Lapeta, the movie has been helmed by Aakash Bhatia and is the Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run.

Taapsee Pannu's First Look From Looop Lapeta: Actress Gears Up For A Zany Ride

Earlier in March this year, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin had shared their first looks from the film. While Taapsee will be playing Savi in the movie, Tahir will play the role of Satya. The first poster of the movie also had the actors sharing infectious chemistry with each other. In an earlier interview with ETimes, Taapsee had called the German film Run Lola Run that was released in the 90s to be way ahead of its times. The Pink actress had further said, "Frankly, it is an experiment. We need to see if the audience will accept it. I personally feel that the concept is still untouched. It is not something that's very regular or people have seen before. Having said that, it is still an experiment. I think the concept of the film will stand valid for a few more decades if you ask me."