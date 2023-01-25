    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Has FINALLY Arrived; RRR Gets Oscar Nod

    From SRK's Pathaan going houseful to RRR receiving a nod at the 95th Oscars, there are many more exciting updates coming your way.
    By
    |
    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Has FINALLY Arrived

    It's another cold morning of a new day, and the entertainment industry is buzzing with many exciting stories. As our celebs bring some interesting happenings to the table, there are endless gossips to look forward to. There are several interesting news stories coming your way, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan going housefull to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser dropping in theatres to SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu receiving an Oscar nomination. Stay tuned for more updates from the showbiz world.

    • Jan 25, 2023 10:55 AM
      RRR Composer MM Keeravani On Naatu Naatu Getting Oscar nod: 'He Was An Infant In My Cradle’

      Music composer MM Keervani, the man behind Naatu Naatu, has reacted to the song receiving a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Speaking to Deadline about it, he said, "Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father. I’m very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible." SS Rajamouli also tweeted in response to the nod. Check out his tweet.

    • Jan 25, 2023 10:15 AM
      Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Attached With Pathaan; Watch Viral Leaked Video

      Salman Khan’s most-awaited movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has finally been unveiled. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film’s teaser, which was attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, left the audience cheering and hooting. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde and marks Shehnaaz Gill’s debut in Bollywood. Meanwhile, the teaser has been leaked from the theater. Watch the clip here.

    • Jan 25, 2023 9:30 AM
      SRK’s Pathaan FINALLY Arrives In Cinemas, Fans Call It Brilliant

      Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, opened in theatres on January 25th to a packed house. Fans are taking to social media platforms to give their reviews of the highly anticipated film. Fans are calling the film brilliant and are full of praise for SRK’s performance and director Sidharth Anand’s convincing storytelling. Check out one fan's tweet here.

    Comments
    More SHAH RUKH KHAN Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X