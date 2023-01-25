Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Has FINALLY Arrived; RRR Gets Oscar Nod

RRR Composer MM Keeravani On Naatu Naatu Getting Oscar nod: 'He Was An Infant In My Cradle’

Music composer MM Keervani, the man behind Naatu Naatu, has reacted to the song receiving a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Speaking to Deadline about it, he said, "Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father. I’m very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible." SS Rajamouli also tweeted in response to the nod. Check out his tweet.