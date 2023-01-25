Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Has FINALLY Arrived; RRR Gets Oscar Nod

It's
another
cold
morning
of
a
new
day,
and
the
entertainment
industry
is
buzzing
with
many
exciting
stories.
As
our
celebs
bring
some
interesting
happenings
to
the
table,
there
are
endless
gossips
to
look
forward
to.
There
are
several
interesting
news
stories
coming
your
way,
ranging
from
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
going
housefull
to
Salman
Khan's
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
teaser
dropping
in
theatres
to
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR
song
Naatu
Naatu
receiving
an
Oscar
nomination.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
from
the
showbiz
world.
-
Jan
25,
2023
10:55
AM
RRR
Composer
MM
Keeravani
On
Naatu
Naatu
Getting
Oscar
nod:
'He
Was
An
Infant
In
My
Cradle’
Music
composer
MM
Keervani,
the
man
behind
Naatu
Naatu,
has
reacted
to
the
song
receiving
a
nomination
at
the
95th
Academy
Awards.
Speaking
to
Deadline
about
it,
he
said,
"Yesterday,
he
was
an
infant
in
my
cradle.
And
now
my
son
is
going
places
and
bagging
a
good
name
for
me.
I’m
like
a
proud
father.
I’m
very
grateful
for
this
brainchild.
And
for
all
the
people
who
made
this
big
wave
possible." SS
Rajamouli
also
tweeted
in
response
to
the
nod.
Check
out
his
tweet.
-
Jan
25,
2023
10:15
AM
Salman
Khan’s
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
Teaser
Attached
With
Pathaan;
Watch
Viral
Leaked
Video
Salman
Khan’s
most-awaited
movie,
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan,
has
finally
been
unveiled.
Directed
by
Farhad
Samji,
the
film’s
teaser,
which
was
attached
to
Shah
Rukh
Khan’s
Pathaan,
left
the
audience
cheering
and
hooting.
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
also
stars
Pooja
Hegde
and
marks
Shehnaaz
Gill’s
debut
in
Bollywood.
Meanwhile,
the
teaser
has
been
leaked
from
the
theater.
Watch
the
clip
here.
-
Jan
25,
2023
9:30
AM
SRK’s
Pathaan
FINALLY
Arrives
In
Cinemas,
Fans
Call
It
Brilliant
Pathaan,
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
film,
opened
in
theatres
on
January
25th
to
a
packed
house.
Fans
are
taking
to
social
media
platforms
to
give
their
reviews
of
the
highly
anticipated
film.
Fans
are
calling
the
film
brilliant
and
are
full
of
praise
for
SRK’s
performance
and
director
Sidharth
Anand’s
convincing
storytelling.
Check
out
one
fan's
tweet
here.